Paul F. Schmidtberger , 89, Great Bend, died Saturday, April 20, 2019, at River Bend Assisted Living Center, Great Bend.

He was born July 24, 1929, in Gorham to John Frank and Albina (Frank) Schmidtberger. He grew up in Gorham, attended Gorham Grade School and was a 1947 graduate of Gorham High School.

He married Vera (Romme) on Dec. 27, 1951, in Victoria. He was an electrical lineman for Western-Aquila Electrical Company for 25 years and retired in 1995. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean conflict.

He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Eagles and has lived in Great Bend since 1951. He and his wife Vera raised Vera’s two brothers Leon and Tom Romme after their mother died.

Survivors include his wife, Great Bend; a son, Mark Schmidtberger and wife, Dianna, Cheney; a sister, Lila Bollig, Hays; a brother-in-law, Leon Romme and wife, Jolene, Lawrence; five grandchildren, Aaron Schmidtberger and wife, Elizabeth, Jamie Peters and husband, Trent, Jessica Tomlinson, Kyle Schmidtberger and fiancé, Christina Bulcao, and Andy Schmidtberger; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Steven Schmidtberger; three brothers, Lewis Schmidtberger and wife, Armella, Elmer Schmidtberger and wives, Jean, Norma and Velma, Robert Schmidtberger and wife, Marie; and two brothers-in-law, Edwin Bollig and Tom Romme.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at The Basilica of St. Fidelis, Victoria; burial in St. Fidelis Cemetery, Victoria with military honors by Victoria V.F.W. Post No. 1751.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary, 412 Main, Victoria, KS 67671and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday at The Basilica.

A vigil/Knights of Columbus rosary will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to the Victoria V.F.W. Post No. 1751 in care of the mortuary.

Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be send via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net.