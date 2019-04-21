Daniel Gordon Eldridge, 55, Hays, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at Hays Medical Center.

He was born Jan. 7, 1964, in Inglewood, Calif., to Robert Gordon and Judith Ann (Beach) Eldridge.

He enjoyed music, sports and beach life, especially surfing.

Survivors include his wife, Chris Klinger, Hays; a daughter, Anna Moore, Ellis; his parents, Judy and Larry Cox, Lancaster, Calif.; two brothers, Richard Cox and Jeremy Cox, both of Hays; and two sisters, Deborah Pierce, Russell Springs, Ky., and Darlene Eldridge, California.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A celebration of his life will be at 6 p.m. Monday at Westview Church, Hays.

Memorials are suggested to Samaritan’s Purse www.samaritanspurse.org.

Brock's-Keithley Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 2509 Vine, Hays, KS 67601, is in charge of arrangements.