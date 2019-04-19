Joseph Alois Koerner, died Sunday, March 14, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. May 20 at St. Francis Xavier College.

Demma Jean (Ingram) Diekman-Sammons, 91, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at her home in Hays.

A celebration of life will at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at New Life Center Church, Hays; private family inurnment will be at a later date in Goodland Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Mary Lucille (Dillard) Henzel, 84, Oberlin, died Friday, March 29, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Kearney, Neb.

A celebration of life ceremony will be at 11 a.m. May 4 at Oberlin Evangelical Covenant Church.

Kim Bernard Ebbert, 60, died Monday, April 15, 2019. at his home in WaKeeney.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney; burial in WaKeeney City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.