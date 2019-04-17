Kim Bernard Ebbert, 60, died Monday, April 15, 2019, at his home in WaKeeney.

He was born April 3, 1959, in WaKeeney to Samuel Bernard and Barbara Ann (DeWitt) Ebbert. He was a 1977 graduate of Trego Community High School.

He married Monica Lea Lemon on Sept. 29, 1984, in Plainville.

Survivors include his wife, Monica; two daughters, Kelly and Rachel Ebbert, both of WaKeeney; two brothers, Kerry Ebbert, Oklahoma, and Daryl Ebbert, Missouri; and a sister, Leana Johnson, Kansas.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney; burial in WaKeeney City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 8:30 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Kim Ebbert Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be left at www.schmittfuneral.com.