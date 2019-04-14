Demma Jean (Ingram) Diekman-Sammons, 91, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at her home in Hays.

She was born Jan. 6, 1928, in Goodland to Harvey Wootson and Gertie Mabel (Sexson) Ingram. She was a 1946 graduate of Sherman Community High School and received her associate’s degree in education in 1949 from Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa.

She married Richard Herbert Diekman on Dec. 7, 1952, in Goodland. He preceded her in death Oct. 4, 1995. She later married Theodore H. “Ted” Sammons on April 20, 1984. He preceded her in death April 24, 2004. She taught in the rural one-room schoolhouses in Sherman and Logan counties for a number of years. She lived in Burlington, Colo., until 1979, then moved to Raytown, Mo. While living in Burlington, she was the bookkeeper at the Ben Franklin store and was the primary church organist at the First St. Paul Lutheran Church.

She attended Community Church of Christ in Goodland and Kansas City. She has lived in Hays since 1984 and was a member of The New Life Center Church.

She enjoyed playing the organ, working on jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and many handicrafts.

Survivors include a son, Rodney Diekman and wife, Debbie, Burlington; four daughters, Susan McFarland and Linda Mayer, both of Hays, Connie Bernath and husband, Paul, Crawford, Neb., and Reta Diekman and husband, Greg Andrew, San Rafael, Calif.; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Howard W., Kenneth P., W. Keith Ingram; her twin brother and sister, W. Harley Ingram and Hallie Elizabeth Alford; four sisters, including her twin sisters, Esther M. Middleton and Eva G. Birt, Dorthea M. H. Graybill and Marian P. Phillips.

A celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m. April 20 at New Life Center Church, Hays; private family inurnment will be at a later date in Goodland Cemetery.

Family will receive friends from 10 to 10:30 a.m. April 20 at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the New Life Center Church or Humane Society of the High Plains.

Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 E. 22nd, Hays, KS 67601, is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or can be sent via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net.