Lorene A. Pruner, 83, of Augusta, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Visitation and viewing 6 - 8 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Service 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta.

Lorene was born in Stafford, Kan. on Feb. 24, 1936, to the late Ernestine (Newell) and Gillis Partin. She was an office worker at Montgomery Ward for 17 years. On Aug. 11, 1956 she married Darrell Pruner in Stafford. He preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Peggy Ohmart.

She is survived by: daughter, Pamela Borden and husband of Augusta; grandchildren, Deanna Drake, Lucas Drake (Tammy), Kris Pruner (Kelcy), Kacie Robbins (Levi); great grandchildren, Malaya, Marcus, Dawson, Alexander, Owen, Lydia, Kenna, Angelina, Nevaeh, Brooke, Jaxon, Kristopher, Meirra, Drew, and Izzy; great-great grandchildren, Aya'Don and A'Koni; sisters, Pauline Jay of Newton, and Janey Osborn of Stafford.