William C. “Bill” Baker, 87, Hays, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Via Christi Village.

He was born Nov. 29, 1931, in Altus, Okla., to William Clarence and Hallie Marie (McKenna) Baker. He was a graduate of Altus High School, earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Oklahoma State University, and pursued his master’s degree at Louisiana State University.

He married Betty Ann McCutcheon. He later married Catherine “Cathy” Mick on Feb. 28, 1978, in Baton Rouge, La. They celebrated 41 years of marriage. As a chemical engineer, he was a plant manager and operations manager known for being a problem solver. He was a scuba diver, an artist painting murals and drawing cartoon sketches and a woodworker. He was a jet fighter pilot in the U.S. Air Force.

He was a member of Sigma Chi.

He enjoyed traveling with family and friends, trips to a number of foreign countries, was very active in the outdoors and had a passion for hiking, especially in Sedona, Ariz., and at the Grand Canyon at the age of 70.

Survivors include his wife, Hays, three daughters, Amy Palomaki and husband, Scott, Traverse City, Wis., Cynthia Peters and husband, John, Woodstock, Ga., and Shelby Baker, Dayton, Texas; two stepsons, Greg Mick and wife, Diane, Hays, and Rev. Dr. Barry Mick and wife, Joanne, Kauai, Hawaii; a stepdaughter, Renee Mick, Marfa, Texas; a stepdaughter-in-law, Frieda Mick, Baton Rouge; three granddaughters, Paige, Sydney and Madison; four step-grandchildren, Matthew, Ashley, Dusty, and Brett; and a great-grandson, Dawson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a stepson, Gary Mick; a brother, Boyd Baker; and two sisters, Dorothy Ford and Donna Carter.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at St. John’s Chapel, Via Christi Village.

Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service at Via Christi.

Military honors will be provided by Hays Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Honor Guard.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1906 Pine, Hays, KS 67601.

