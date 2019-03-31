Mary Winsor Bartholomew, 86, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 in Asheville, N.C.

Services will be at 2 p.m. April 13 at St.Giles Chapel at Deerfield, Asheville.

Donald Kenneth, Polifka, 95, of Brigantine, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his celebration of life gathering from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday with a memorial service to follow at the Brigantine Community Presbyterian Church, Brigantine NJ. A final military salute will follow the memorial service.

Patricia Sue McCade, (nee Austin), died Sunday, March 24, 2019.

Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Kutis Afton Chapel; important in J.B. National Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. March 31 at the funeral home.

Elizabeth "Betty" (Franken) Anschutz, 84, Hoover, Ala., died Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Saint John Lutheran Cemetery, Russell.