Doris A. Holloway, 102, Alton, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Bethany Home, Lindsborg.

She was born Sept. 29, 1916, in Rapid City, Iowa to Almeda G. (Campbell) and Johnathan B. Allison.

She was a farm wife.

Survivors include a son, Robert Holloway, Lindsborg; a daughter, Jeanie Boland, Osborne; eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Murray in 1992; a grandson; a great-granddaughter; and a great-grandson.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Alton United Methodist Church, Alton; burial in Sumner Cemetery, Alton.

Visitation will be one hour prior to service Wednesday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to church or Bethany Home, Lindsborg.

