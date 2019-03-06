Paul E. Williamson, 79, passed away on March 4, 2019

Paul Eugene Williamson, 79, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at Dunsford Funeral Home in Augusta. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Prairie Hills Southern Baptist Church, Augusta.

Paul was born on Sept. 24, 1939 in Fredonia, to Arnold J. and Ermell E. Williamson. Paul married Delores in Wichita on Sept. 19, 1962. Paul had previously worked for Walmart as well as a machinist. He loved to play golf and go metal detecting.

Paul is survived by: his children, Ethel (Frank) Brooks of Farmington, Ohio, Martha (Neal) Martin of Andover, Barbara (Bob) Haycox of Oklahoma, Bill Bates of Arkansas City, Joyce (Rick) Liebst of Augusta, Debbie (Don) Britton of Sterling, James “Pete” Bates of Hardee, Ark.; brother, Leroy (Sharon) Williamson of Missouri; 19 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Delores; his sister Jackie; grandson, Bill Bates III;and great-grandson Ethan Voth.

The family wishes memorial contributions be made out to Serenity Hospice, left in care of the Dunsford Funeral Home.



