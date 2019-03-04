Custom obituary

GARDEN CITY — David Lee Kinder, 68, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at his home in Garden City. He was born August 6, 1950, in Independence, Missouri, to Otto and Marvalena (Raker) Kinder.

David married Kandee Klein on July 2, 2018, in Garden City. She survives.

He grew up in Dodge City and graduated from Dodge City High School in 1968. David served in the United States Army from 1970-72. He earned a bachelor of arts degree from Bethany College in 1974, graduating magna cum laude, before completing a master of fine arts degree from Wichita State in 1976. David later graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts education degree from Wichita State in 1985.

David was a longtime resident of Wichita before moving to Garden City in 1986, where he taught art at Garden City Community College until his retirement in 2011. He was instrumental in the creation of the Mercer Art Gallery at GCCC, curating the gallery until his retirement.

An accomplished painter, David’s art was featured in group and solo art shows across Kansas and the country for nearly five decades. And while David had a passion for art, he was equally as dedicated to cycling. David competed and participated in numerous century rides over the years, as well as Bike Across Kansas. He could often be seen riding on U.S. Highway 50, west of Garden City, during the spring and summer months, before moving to his stationary bike during the winter.

David had a great sense of humor, could tell a good story and loved to read. He also enjoyed gatherings with friends over coffee each week.

Other survivors include one son, Joshua Kinder and wife Sarah of Manhattan; two granddaughters, Brynlee Kinder and Paisley Kinder of Manhattan; one brother, Richard Kinder and wife Cheryl of Orange, Texas; one sister, Carol Buchheister and husband Jim of Lawrence. He is also survived by nephews David Kinder and wife Katie of Corinth, Texas, and Dale Buchheister and wife Rachael of Lawrence; nieces Mendy Hutson and husband Kirk of Lawrence, Theresa Buchheister of Brooklyn, New York, and Heidi McDonald and husband David of Nederland, Texas.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, at Price and Sons Funeral Home in Garden City. Memorials may be sent to St. Catherine Hospice or Garden City Arts in care of Price and Sons Funeral Home, 620 N. Main St. Garden City, Kansas, 67846.