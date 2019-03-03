Brady Douglas Whitis, 43, Los Angeles, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. He was born Oct. 26, 1975, in Ransom to Richard Douglas and Kathleen (Legleiter) Whitis. He was a graduate of La Crosse High School. He attended Fort Scott Community College with a scholarship in football, then attended Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D. to continue his education and was a four-year starter in football, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

His work history started with Professional Marketing International in Kansas City, Mo. He moved with the company to Linden, Utah, and continued his life there until 2011. After that, he moved many times and ended up in California.

Survivors include three daughters, Autumn, Olivia and Paige, all of Utah; his parents, Salina; his grandmother, Dorothy McDermeit, Salina; and many aunts, uncles and their siblings.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jamie Austin Whitis in 1996; his grandparents, Madolyn and Gerald Whitis, Jerome Legleiter, and Clyde McDermeit; two uncles, Ronald Legleiter and Len Jo Legleiter; and other family members.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Ryan Mortuary, Salina; inurnment will be at a later date in La Crosse.

Memorials are suggested to the donor’s choice in care of the mortuary.