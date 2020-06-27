Thinking of all the Kansas journalists and editors who came before her, Linda Mowery-Denning is not certain she is worthy of a hall of fame induction.

Denning, editor and publisher of the Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter and former regional reporter for the Salina Journal, is a 2020 inductee into the Kansas Newspaper Hall of Fame, sponsored by the Kansas Press Association.

"I knew I had been nominated, and it’s an honor to be selected," she said. "But when I think of all the people who have been inducted before, it’s really hard to believe I measure up to them."

The Kansas Newspaper Hall of Fame selection committee begged to differ.

Mary Hoisington, editor and publisher of the Great Bend Tribune, said Denning "exhibits all of the characteristics we extol in outstanding newspaper leaders."

"Her uncompromising quest for excellence is evident in the passion she has shown for quality, unbiased journalism, efficacious editorials, active community engagement and industry leadership," Hoisington said in a statement published by the KPA. "Linda has helped pave the way for female newspaper managers in what has historically been a male dominated industry. Linda is always willing to advise, partner and help mentor."

Denning will be inducted this year along with longtime Associated Press reporter John D. Hanna and retired editor and publisher of the McPherson Sentinel, Gary Mehl. The three inductees will be honored as soon as it is deemed safe by health officials to meet at a Kansas Press Association convention or other special event, according to a press release issued by the KPA.

A past president of the KPA, Denning was a reporter for 27 years at the Salina Journal and has led news coverage in Ellsworth County for the last 20 years. In her long career, Denning has received many journalism awards, including the Clyde M. Reed Jr. Master Editor Award in 2004.

Denning said her future in the newspaper industry was pretty much decided in the third grade.

"When I was in the third grade, my babysitter – a future journalist herself – took me on a trip to Fort Wayne, Ind., where we toured the Journal Gazette," Denning said. "I remember the exact moment when I decided this was somewhere I wanted to be. It was when the presses started running. I’d never seen anything quite like it. That was the day I started writing, and I’ve never stopped."

Denning’s first journalism job was on the student newspaper at Ball State University in Muncie, Ind. She started her professional reporting career at the Salina Journal, which she said was one of the best periods of her life.

"I met my husband there, made many friends and looked forward to going to work every day," she said.

Independent newspaper

In 1999, Denning and a Salina Journal colleague, Sharon Montague, attempted to purchase the Ellsworth Reporter but were outbid by Morris Multimedia of Savannah, Ga. Ellsworth community leaders became concerned about the paper having out of town ownership and urged Denning and Montague to start their own independent newspaper.

"Dane Britton, a local banker, really encouraged Sharon and I to start a newspaper," Denning said. "He and others wanted a paper with a local presence in the community."

Denning and Montague were persuaded to start a competing newspaper, the Ellsworth County Independent.

Montague eventually decided to return to the Salina Journal. In 2001, Denning agreed to a partnership with Morris that resulted in a merged newspaper, the Ellsworth County Independent-Reporter.

Denning said her partnership with Morris has been a productive and beneficial one through the years.

"I know chains get a bad rap sometimes, but I can’t say enough good things about Morris Multimedia," she said. "When we merged, Ellsworth got the best of both worlds. All the editorial decisions are made in Ellsworth, but we have the support of a larger entity that’s very community oriented."

Denning said today’s newspaper industry is very different and much more challenging than when she began her career nearly 50 years ago.

"Everything’s much more fragmented now," she said.

Although the future of newspapers is still uncertain in today’s internet and social media-based world, Denning believes newspapers can and should be an important voice in the communities they serve.

"I don’t think the local Chamber (of Commerce) really wants to cover city council meetings," she said. "A good newspaper is there to hold people accountable, and that’s especially important for smaller, rural communities."