HAYS — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has notified Ellis County Health Department that three persons that have tested positive for COVID-19 attended three basketball tournaments in Hays and Wichita on June 20 and 21.

These individuals are not residents of Ellis County. Persons that attended these events may have been exposed to COVID-19 and should be aware of the signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

The tournaments included the Mid-America Youth Basketball boys’ tournament from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20 and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 21 at the Hays Recreation Commission; the girls’ tournament from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 21 at the Hays Recreation Commission; and the MAYB boys’ tournament from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 20 and 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. June 21 at the Wichita Sports Forum.

According to a release from the Ellis County Health Department, "Anyone who attended any of these tournaments during the identified days and times should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 until 14 days after exposure (July 4 or July 5). Those symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, fatigue, diarrhea, and/or shortness of breath/difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, isolate immediately and contact your health care provider. In an emergency please call 911 and notify first responders that you were potentially exposed to COVID-19 and, if possible, wear a cloth face mask before they arrive.

"If you are determined to be a close contact of the positive you will be notified by KDHE and mandated to quarantine for 14 days from the date of contact.

"Residents and visitors of Ellis County need to remain diligent in social distancing as well as basic precautions like washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home when you are ill. Continue to follow and understand guidance provided by the CDC, KDHE and ECHD. Make the individual choice to protect yourself and others around you."

The MAYB Summer Kickoff Tournament opens Friday at numerous sites in the greater Wichita area. The eighth-grade boys’ division is played at locations in Harvey County, including Chisholm Middle School, Hesston High School, Newton High School.

There are 34 teams in the division from eight states.