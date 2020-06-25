Like businesses elsewhere, businesses in downtown Leavenworth have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. And the Leavenworth Main Street Program is trying to entice people back to the downtown area.

The Main Street Program, which promotes the downtown area, has launched the Ticket to Shop program, which gives shoppers the opportunity to be entered in drawings for gift baskets.

"The purpose is to get people coming back into the downtown shops," said Wendy Scheidt, executive director of Leavenworth Main Street.

The Ticket to Shop program began June 15 and will feature a series of prize drawings.

A person who spends $100 or more in downtown businesses between June 15 and July 18 can bring the collected receipts to the Leavenworth Main Street office to receive a ticket and be entered in a drawing for a $200 gift basket.

The receipts will need to be dropped off by July 20. The Leavenworth Main Street office is located at 416 Cherokee St.

The drawing will take place July 22.

People who spend at least $150 in downtown businesses between July 19 and Aug. 15 can drop off their receipts to Main Street by Aug. 17 to be entered in a drawing for a $250 gift basket. The drawing will take place Aug. 20.

People who spend at least $175 in downtown businesses between Aug. 16 and Sept. 12 can drop off their receipts to Main Street by Sept. 14 to be entered in a drawing for a $350 gift basket. The drawing will take place Sept. 16.

On Sept. 25, there will be a grand prize drawing from among all of the Ticket to Shop entries for a $500 gift basket.

The Leavenworth Main Street Program recently was awarded a $3,000 grant through the Union Pacific Kansas Main Street Recovery Fund, a grant program to support the economic recovery of downtown areas and commercial districts that have been impacted by COVID-19.

Scheidt said money from the grant is being used to support the Ticket to Shop program and other projects planned for the downtown area.

