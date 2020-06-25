The dark days of the coronavirus pandemic have all but silenced the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Big concert events have been postponed, some of them several times, while the historic theater sits empty, waiting for the time that the public can once again come inside and enjoy the programming that has made the Stiefel such a community and regional attraction.

But for all the hard times over the past three months — independent theaters all over have been hit hard financially by COVID-19 — executive director Jane Gates is confident that the Stiefel soon will literally rise again, better than ever.

The scaffolding now surrounding the downtown building at 151 South Santa Fe is the first step in a major project that by Christmas will restore the Stiefel's tower to its original height of nearly 80 feet.

"The board always wanted to restore the tower to its original grandeur," Gates said of the project, which will add more tiers and a neon beacon, replicating the original look before a lightning strike in 1954 knocked them down. "So much of the Stiefel's renovation was done with great authenticity."

The total cost for the tower renovation as well as future brick repair to the building will be about $1.2 million, Gates said. The theater is still raising money for the brick repair.

Project architect Maggie Gillam of Jones Gillam Renz in Salina said she has enjoyed the process of replicating the tower based on original drawings as well as old photos. The new design also will incorporate a lightning protection system.

"It's always fun to work on a project like this when you get to restore a piece of history," she said. "It's very cool to be restoring that and see it come to life again."

The tower was part of the original Fox-Watson Theatre, which was built in 1931. Following a major renovation project, it opened again in 2003 as the Stiefel.

Gates said that while the pandemic has jeopardized the future of many independent theaters, the Stiefel's impact as a downtown fixture and regional destination has led to widespread support, both from the community and private donors.

While downtown Salina is wrapping up a major renovation, the theater has kept pace with improvements of its own, especially to the interior.

Projects already completed include new women's restrooms, a redesigned Watson Room, a new green room with additional backstage amenities and a new stage. Still to come are installation of a new sound system, stage improvements, a ticket window marquee, dressing room upgrades and marquee improvements with a total price tag for the interior projects of roughly $2 million.

"We were very grateful to receive support to make the Stiefel building stronger," Gates said. "We were about halfway through those improvements, and then COVID hit.

"But we were able to continue to work on those improvements while we were dark, so from that standpoint it was kind of a silver lining."

Warren Ediger and Ponton Construction handled the first phase of the renovation, while Jones Gillam Renz and Hutton Construction are doing the tower project.

"The tower project kind of came along and happened simultaneously, and I think as a result of the work being done on the theater and that was happening in Salina's downtown, some donors got together and felt it was just the right time to rebuild the tower."

The tower, with its beacon illuminating central downtown, should be completed before the Stiefel resumes its bigger scheduled shows. Gates said that summer and fall shows staring with Styx and Martina McBride in August will now be moved to February and March of 2021 and beyond.

For those who already bought tickets to those shows, which originally were scheduled in the spring, they still will be honored at the later dates.

"We've been researching and studying a lot with other venues, how to keep people safe once we reopen," Gates said. "I think we'll be able to start with small shows, where we might have 150 people spaced out in the auditorium with 1,265 seats.

"We've always been concerned about safety and it's just not worth risking anybody being sick. I anticipate doing small shows by late summer."

With tower construction soon to get underway, people can chart the progress as the theater gets ready to resume its scheduling.

"I think it's going to be really neat to see, driving down Santa Fe where the box tower is 53 or 54 feet now and seeing it at nearly 80 feet," Gillam said of the finished product.

Gates said she sees more than a physical tower rising up downtown.

"I see great symbolism in the tower project," she said. "I hope it can symbolize for this whole community, hope and strength and love coming together.

"It's really going to be cool to see that tower go up in downtown with all the amazing changes that are happening in Salina's downtown. It's going to be magnificent."