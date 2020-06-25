Police calls

People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Wayna O’Neil Crawford, 24, in connection with burglary, criminal possession of firearm by felon, 6/24.

Amie Lizbeth Tabares, 18, in connection with aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, 6/24.

Barbara Jean Ramsey, 37, in connection with theft, 6/24.

Darren Matthew Johnson, 19, in connection with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, flee or attempt to elude, aggravated robbery, 6/24.

Jodeci Danae Broadnax, 24, in connection with aggravated assault, 6/24.

Gabriel Dominic Santellano, 19, in connection with aggravated domestic battery, 6/24.

Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.

1200 blk. S.W. Garfield Ave., aggravated battery, 5:30-5:40 a.m. 6/20.

2400 blk. S.E. Colonial Drive, aggravated assault, 8:20-8:45 a.m. 6/20.

3600 blk. S.W. 29th St., criminal damage to property, 1:50-2 a.m. 6/14.

3800 blk. SW. Lincolnshire Road, aggravated burglary, theft, 12:01-9:30 a.m. 6/20.

3600 blk. S.W. 6th Ave., burglary, 2:30-3:20 p.m. 6/19.

2200 blk. S.W. Buchanan St., theft, 10 p.m. 6/11-10 a.m. 6/12.

3400 blk. N.W. Kendall Ave., burglary, 4:17-4:20 am. 2/19.

2700 blk. S.W. Fairlawn Road, burglary, 7 p.m. 6/18-6:15 a.m. 6/19.

S.W. 37th St. and Kirklawn Ave., aggravated assault, aggravated battery, 8:20-8:28 p.m. 6/20.

1200 blk. S.W. Mulvane St., burglary, 5 p.m. 6/18-10 a.m. 6/19.

1600 blk. N.W. 33rd Place, burglary, 11 p.m. 6/18-6 a.m. 6/19.

160 blk. S.W. Westport Drive, theft, 6 p.m. 6/18-7:30 a.m. 6/19.

300 blk. S.W. Van Buren St., burglary, 11 p.m. 6/18-7:45 a.m. 6/19.

2100 blk. S.W. Morningside Road, forgery, 12:48 p.m. 6/2.

600 blk.N.W. U.S. Highway 24, forgery, 12:01-10 a.m. 6/19.

1300 blk. S.W. 37th St., burglary, theft, 9-10 p.m. 6/18.