KINGMAN — A Kingman teenager suffered only minor injuries when struck by a car Wednesday night just outside the city.

According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, Megan G. Hensley, 16, of Kingman, was walking southbound in the 2000 block of North Main Street, north of the city limits, at about 9:15 p.m. when she was struck by a 2008 Chrysler 300 driven by Samuel B. Livingston, 19, of Pretty Prairie, who was also traveling southbound.

Hensley was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with suspected minor injury.