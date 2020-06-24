HUTCHINSON—Summit Surgical Hospital has opened an inpatient substance abuse withdrawal management service to assist victims of the opioid addiction crisis in Reno County and surrounding areas. The uniquely successful hospital service, BreakThru, addresses the distinct medical needs of patients taking the first steps to recovery in a safe, comfortable and confidential hospital environment.

"I have seen firsthand the impact of addiction in our community. Addiction is not someone else's problem, it is our family member, friends of our children and coworker that are affected. BreakThru(tm) is a proven, innovative, program that supports The Summit's mission and offers real hope to patients and families affected by this devastating disease. We have been overwhelmed by the community's enthusiasm to come alongside The Summit in supporting those who are ready to start their journey to freedom from addiction," said Nancy Corwin, Chief Operating Officer, Summit Surgical Hospital.

Patients often suffer a range of symptoms – from anxiety and pain, to more serious and life-threatening conditions – and BreakThru treats these symptoms throughout the withdrawal period. This helps ensure safe and effective medical results which positions the patient for successful outpatient recovery.

Working in close partnership with community addiction treatment providers, BreakThru establishes a personalized, aftercare discharge plan for each patient who is then followed for one year to determine recovery outcomes. BreakThru’s quality metrics surpass established industry benchmarks, including earning greater than 90% patient satisfaction and an 86% success rate in achieving recovery.

The Opioid and Health Indicators Database reports that in Kansas since 2014, 88% of those in need of addiction treatment are not receiving it.

BreakThru is strategically aligned with the U.S. Surgeon General’s approach to combatting the addiction epidemic per the December 2016 first-ever U.S. Surgeon General’s Report on Alcohol, Drugs, and Health Facing Addiction in America.

Patient cases are reviewed by a BreakThru staff member for medical necessity, severity of withdrawal and benefits of treatment. Patients then come to the hospital by scheduled appointment for direct admission. The average length of stay is three days and the service further assist patients in transitioning to the next phase of recovery after discharge from the hospital.