A Texas woman was killed in a crash Monday evening in Meade County when her vehicle went left of center and collided with a semi, and then was struck by a second semi as is spun out.

The wreck occurred about 6:15 p.m. on U.S. 54 at milepost 52.9, according to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The patrol reported Verna L. Mandrell, 48, of Lubbock, was westbound in a 2007 Ford Edge when she went left of center and struck a 2015 Freightliner pulling a Great Dane trailer driven by Aman D. Singh, 41, of Turlock, California.

The Edge went into a spin after hitting the truck and was then struck by a 2017 Volvo semi pulling a Wabash trailer driven by Jagpreet Singh, 28, of Ripon, California.

Mandrell died at the scene. The semi drivers reported no injuries. All three were wearing seat belts.