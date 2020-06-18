A Salina man was arrested in connection with drug and gun possession charges after a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

Salina police said at 1:30 a.m. Thursday an officer in the 1800 block of South Ninth Street saw a maroon Dodge Durango with an improper license plate.

When the officer pulled the vehicle over at Kraft Manor, the driver, identified as Cassius Johnson, 37, of Salina, immediately left the vehicle and attempted to walk away. Police said another officer arrived at that time and detained Johnson, who it was discovered had a suspended license and no proof of insurance in the vehicle.

A K-9 unit was brought in for a sniff test and reportedly indicated the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. After a search of the Durgango, officers said they found drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine residue and a Hi-Point .45-caliber handgun.

Johnson also reportedly had a bag with 14.2 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket and another bag with 10.8 grams of meth found near him while he was being detained.

Johnson was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, no drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, interference with law enforcement, driving while suspended, unlawful registration and no proof of insurance.