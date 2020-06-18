Kyler Fellhoelter, 17, is the latest recipient of an Amtryke, from AMBUCS’ Dodge City chapter.

An Amtryke is a therapeutic tricycle used to help people with disabilities get exercise while enjoying themselves, ensuring Fellhoelter is sure to have a great time.

AMBUCS is a national organization, with chapters all over the U.S. raising funds to donate Amtrykes to people who are unable to operate traditional bikes.

"The cost of this Amtryke was covered by the great crew from Ozone Roofing," said Dodge City AMBUCS president David Grayson.

Kye and Genevieve Myers, owners of Ozone Roofing, have been active members of AMBUCS for three years. This was their second time donating an Amtryke to AMBUCS of Dodge City, after donating one to Daniel Patino Jr. in 2018.

"I love giving back to other people, especially underprivileged children that don’t have the same opportunities as others, so they can live their life," said Kye Myers. "It’s something my wife and I both enjoy doing and we told (AMBUCS) if something comes up and they need help to come and contact us."

Every year, Dodge City AMBUCS chapter collaborates with Dodge City businesses to give away 10 to 12 custom Amtrykes.

Fellhoelter’s parents, Annetta and Pat Fellhoelter, and his therapist, Glenna Williamson, were with him when he received his JT-2000 Recumbent foot Amtryke. His dream is to go on a family bike ride with his family.

For more information about AMBUCS’ mission and to keep up with the local chapter’s activities, visit www.dodgecityambucs.org.

Ozone Roofing is located at 2300 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd. and can be reached at 620-371-6162 or 1-800-372-6184.