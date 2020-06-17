McCUNE, Kan. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with last weekend’s double homicide in rural northwest Cherokee County.

Kimberly Blizzard, a.k.a. Kimberly Seely, 29, of Pittsburg, was taken into custody Tuesday.

"The investigation into the murders of Blaze Swank and Kylan Shook continues and as a result of information and evidence gathered since Sunday morning, Cherokee County investigators along with members of the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, located and arrested Blizzard this afternoon in McCune," Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said in a press release Tuesday afternoon.

Blizzard is being held in the Cherokee County Jail without bond on allegations of aiding and abetting capital murder.

Mark Gerald Hopkins II, 29, of Columbus, was previously arrested around 3 a.m. Monday morning in Fairland, Oklahoma. He was extradited back to Kansas Monday afternoon and is also being held in the Cherokee County Jail without bond on charges of capital murder.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a location near Northwest 19th Street and Cardinal Lane, where the bodies of Swank, 27, and Shook, 20, were discovered. Both victims had been shot.

Along with investigators and deputies from the Crawford and Cherokee County sheriff’s offices, Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents also assisted with the investigation, which involved dozens of interviews and multiple search warrants.