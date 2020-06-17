Four new positive cases of the novel coronavirus were identified in Pratt County on Monday, June 15, according to Pratt County Health Department Director Darcie Van Der VyVer. Two positive Pratt County cases have recovered and are not longer active, but remain part of the total of six.

The new cases involve two males and two females, non-associated with each other. Patients’ ages range from 40 to 90 years old. No known source of contact or exposure has been identified at this time, Van Der VyVer said.

The tests for these individuals were all in the same batch, all asymptomatic, all pre-surgery patients who were tested as part of pre-operation requirements.

By phone, Van Der VyVer said the tests were reran for accuracy by an unnamed physician’s request and they again resulted in a positive finding. Those cases were confirmed as positive when those results became available on Tuesday, June 16.

"We strongly encourage everyone to continue to practice good hygiene by frequently washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or more, disinfect high touch areas often, practice social distancing, and wear a mask when social distancing cannot be maintained," Van Der VyVer said in a press release.

The Pratt County Health Department was notified of the confirmed positive cases at 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 13 and is performing patient contact investigations to learn who the patients may have had contact with during their contagious period. Any individuals who are at risk of exposure will be contacted as soon as possible. The health department will monitor all contacts for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Van Der VyVer said updates about the cases will be posted on the health department’s Facebook page.