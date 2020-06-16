No injuries were reported following a house fire early Monday morning in Leavenworth, a Fire Department official said.

The fire was reported at 2:23 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Fifth Avenue.

Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said the fire may have started at or near a plastic shed on the property. As the fire grew, it spread to the single-story house.

One person was in the house at the time. Brooks said the resident was able to safely get out of the home.

When firefighters arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming from the back of the house.

"They were able to get a quick knockdown," Brook said.

He said firefighters had the fire extinguished in about 20 minutes.

Brooks said a garage that was attached to the house seemed to sustain the most damage. But there was moderate smoke and heat damage throughout the house.

Investigators were unable to determine the cause of the fire.