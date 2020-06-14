Topeka police said they found a man who had been fatally shot inside a car late Saturday at the scene of a traffic accident in southeast Topeka.

The crashed car’s only other occupant, a woman, was arrested in connection with traffic violations.

The victim was identified as Anterio D. Deshazer, 31, of Topeka, by police Lt. Aaron Jones.

The situation was being investigated as a "suspicious death," he said.

Police public relations specialist Gretchen Koenen identified the car’s driver as Neyl A. Beier, 31, of Topeka.

Beier was booked at 1:06 a.m. Sunday into the Shawnee County Jail.

She was being held without bond Sunday morning in connection with the possession of a stolen firearm, driving on a suspended license by someone who has a past conviction for that crime and driving without proof of insurance, according to jail records.

Those records indicated Beier was also being held on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging her with misdemeanor traffic violations.

Police and rescue workers were called about 8 p.m. to the scene of a reported injury traffic crash near S.E. 21st and Illinois Avenue, which is about five blocks west of S.E. California Avenue.

"Upon arrival they discovered one of the two occupants was suffering from a gunshot wound," Jones said. "The male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second occupant, a female, was taken into custody."

The car was removed shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday from the scene, where yellow crime scene tape had been put up.

Police asked anyone with information that might help them investigate the death to call them at 785-368-9551 or email them at telltpd@topeka.org.

Anonymous tips can be made to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007 or going online to www.p3tips.com/128.