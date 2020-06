Candidates for the August Primary are set in Kiowa County. Candidates and offices are:

District Magistrate Judge, District 16 Position 4: Richard McVey-Republican.

County Commission District No. 2: Bertrand (Bert) Lowery-Republican.

County Commission District No. 3: John Unruh-Republican, David White-Republican, Brent Ralstin-Republican.

County Clerk: Kristi Cooper-Republican.

County Attorney: Chay Howard-Republican.

County Sheriff: Kendal Lothman-Republican, Christopher Tedder-Republican.

County Treasurer: Brenda Osborne-Republican.

County Register of Deeds: Karen Butler-Republican.

Precinct Committeeman: J.C. Underwood, Mullinville-Republican.

Precinct Committeewoman: Doris Jo Underwood, Mullinville-Republican, Nina Liggett, Mullinville-Democrat, Cora Clark, Haviland-Republican.

Kiowa County Memorial Hospital (2 positions) race will appear on November Ballot: Richard Senst, Melvin Jantz, Heidi Stimatze, Susan West.