T

oday's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the 2600 block of North Main Street on the west side.

The Sandy's Drive-In restaurant chain was founded in June 1958 by four businessmen in Peoria, Illinois. It grew rapidly. In 1960, Don Crawford, a Hutch Realtor, purchased Sandy's franchise #11 and built a new store at 2609 N. Main across from his real estate offices. During it's 13-year run it had managers like George Clark, Roy Bryant, Stan Withrow, Dennis Sayres, Bruce Powell and John Queen.

In 1971, Hardee's purchased all of Sandy's stock and merged. By 1973, 90% of all Sandy's locations had switched to the Hardee's name. Hardee's closed it's Hutch location in 1995. In 1996, Dennis Wright converted the property to the North Main Diner. In 2000, it became Jalisco Mexican Restaurant. In 2010, it was remodeled extensively by Peter Scharer and became Wilder's on Main but closed in 2012. In 2015, it became Scuttlebutts, owned by Joe Young.

The property today is at 2609 N. Main, vacant but available to lease and owned by Amanda Erickson.