Three people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday after police conducted search warrants.

Salina police said the warrants were executed beginning at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday when officers stopped Lelando Allen, 37, of Salina at Kwik Shop at 305 W. Schilling Road. Allen was placed in custody as the warrant was conducted on his 2008 Buick Lucerne.

Police said the warrant uncovered six grams of marijuana, 28.6 grams of methamphetamine, 25 grams of suspected black-tar heroin and 109 Oxycontin pills.

Rhonda Perry, 39, of Salina, was found at 1208 Wilbre Road, where another search warrant was conducted, and placed into custody. Police said Perry’s purse was at the residence and contained a baggie with methamphetamine residue. A closet at the Wilbre residence also had a container with 52.6 grams of marijuana and in the bedroom a baggie with 9.9 grams of methamphetamine was found.

Finally, a search warrant at 210 E. Kirwin Avenue saw Gregory Tucker, 42, of Salina, placed in custody. Police said this search turned up one baggie with 251.7 grams of marijuana, one baggie with 45.3 grams of marijuana, one baggie with 68.8 grams of marijuana and a container with 1.7 grams of cocaine. Additionally, police found 84 packages of THC wax and six THC wax cookies. This residence is also located within 1,000 feet of St. Mary’s School.

Allen was arrested in connection with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute opiates, three counts of having no drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Perry was arrested in connection with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and not having a drug tax stamp.

Tucker was arrested in connection with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a stimulant, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and not having a drug tax stamp.

Police said the warrants were conducted by officers, detectives, the drug task force and the SWAT team.