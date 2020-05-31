Kansas Farm Bureau’s campaign to End Hunger has raised $633 in Kiowa County, which was donated to the Kiowa County Food Bank.

The campaign to End Hunger received donations from the Kansas Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture, Kiowa County Farm Bureau and Scott Sparke agent.

“Farmers and ranchers know how important is for all families to have access to safe, nutritious food,” says Shirley Unruh, Kiowa County Farm Bureau president.

The money will go to Kiowa County Food Bank and be used as needed to assist local families.

“We are happy to be a part of helping end hunger in our community, and we encourage everyone who can to join us in this endeavor,” local agent, Scott Sparke said.

Individuals who wish to contribute are also welcome. All funds will run through the “Fund to End Hunger in Kansas,” within the KFB Foundation. This provides tax deductibility to donors and consistency in the processing and delivery of contributions.

For more information about the fund and to make a contribution, visit www.kfb.org/endhunger.