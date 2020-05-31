Charles and Lisa Dickson announce the birth of Levi Walker Dickson, born May 27, 2020, in Yoder.
Grandparents are LW and Carolyn Parson, and Jon and Gae Dickson. Great-grandparents are Buford and Jean Peevyhouse.
Charles and Lisa Dickson announce the birth of Levi Walker Dickson, born May 27, 2020, in Yoder.
Grandparents are LW and Carolyn Parson, and Jon and Gae Dickson. Great-grandparents are Buford and Jean Peevyhouse.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.