OTA, Spain - Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremiah Bollig, a native of Rose Hill, Kansas, serves aboard USS Roosevelt, a guided-missile destroyer, homeported in Rota, Spain.

Bollig, a 2014 graduate of Rose Hill High School and graduate of Thomas Edison State University with an associate's degree in mechanics, has served six years in the Navy as a gas turbine systems technician (mechanical).

A Navy gas turbine systems technician (mechanical) is responsible for operating, repairing, and performing organizational and intermediate maintenance on mechanical components of gas turbine engines and main propulsion machinery.

Bollig recently completed commissioning of USS Paul Ignatius, a guided-missile destroyer homeported in Mayport, Florida, and received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his participation in an arctic patrol exercise.

USS Roosevelt is named in honor of both President Franklin D. Roosevelt and his wife, the then-First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.