Memorial Day Weekend observance plans got a little iffy on Sunday, May 24, when an explosive weather system got active over northeastern Stafford County about 6:30 p.m.

Weather meteorologists from the U.S. National Weather Service out of Dodge City reported tornadic activity near Hudson at about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday evening but damage reports did not materialize.

Nicole Serpan of Great Bend photographed the formation of a funnel cloud south of Hudson at 6:50 p.m. but the extension was short-lived. Luckily for residents in the area the funnel cloud did not touch down.

Wind gusts from 40 mph. to 70 mph. were reported, along with hail in various sizes across western Kansas from Hugoton, Rolla, Minneola, Hays, Wright and through Hudson up to Great Bend and Minneola.

Jenny Foote in Hudson reported golf ball sized hail that damaged vehicles and windows as the storm blew through the area.

Sarah Fletcher, Storm Team 12 Meterologist in Wichita, said that tennis-ball sized hail in Minneola was the largest reported during the evening hour storms.

Rain in varied amounts were recorded in Stafford and Pratt counties