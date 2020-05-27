The intersection at Second Avenue and Thornton Street reopened Tuesday as workers are now focusing on another section of Thornton Street, a Leavenworth public works official said.

Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said four-way stop signs temporarily will be in place at the intersection until new traffic signals can be turned on.

The intersection at Second Avenue and Thornton Street had been closed since December. The work was part of a $4.8 million Thornton Street improvement project.

Crews began the project in September. They initially focused on a section of Thornton Street between Maple Avenue and Fourth Avenue. Then, they shifted to a section of Thornton between Fourth Avenue and Fifth Street.

Now, they will be working on the final section between Maple and 10th avenues.

McDonald said the project should be completed in September or October.

Once crews are finished with this last section, a final two inches of asphalt will be added across the entire length of the project.

Once the new traffic lights at Second Avenue and Thornton Street are operating, they may initially flash yellow for some drivers and red for others. But they eventually will be switched to operate as normal traffic lights, McDonald said.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR