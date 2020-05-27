This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing at www.dodgeglobe.com/subscribe.

Additional assistance is being offered for those in need of masks, gloves and hand sanitizer as the Dodge City Medical Center will be distributing those items from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, May 29.

According to Centura Health, the supplies are part of a large shipment that Centura Health recently sent for its facilities in southwest Kansas.

"With the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases in the region, Centura Health saw a growing need for supplies and community outreach," Centura Health said in a news release. "Anyone who needs or wants masks for themselves and their family, and who would like to learn more about COVID-19 and how to protect themselves against the spread of the virus, is encouraged to come to Dodge City Medical Center on Friday afternoon."

For more information, visit www.centura.org/covid-19.

