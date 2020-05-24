Memorial Day is a holiday set aside on the last Monday of May each year to honor the women and men who died while serving in the United States military.

People celebrate Memorial Day by visiting cemeteries and placing flowers and wreaths on the graves of military personnel, friends and family members who have passed away. Some may get together for family gatherings, but with social distancing this year because of the novel coronavirus, many will not gather. Many other activities have been canceled, including parades and memorial events.

The holiday was originally known as Decoration Day following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.