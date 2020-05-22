Members of local law enforcement agencies have been participating this week in a campaign focusing on seat belt laws.

The 2020 Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign began Monday and is scheduled to continue through May 31, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office is among the law agencies participating in the statewide traffic enforcement campaign.

Other area agencies also are participating including the Leavenworth Police Department, Lansing Police Department and Basehor Police Department.

While law enforcement officers are always enforcing traffic laws, the campaign places an emphasis on seat belt and child safety seat laws, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

“Hopefully, it prevents some serious injuries or deaths,” Nicodemus said.

Lt. Michael Dickason of the Lansing Police Department said officers will still stop drivers for other violations during the campaign.

The campaign is supported by grant funding from the Kansas Department of Transportation, according to Sherley.

According to Sherley, the Kansas Safety Belt Use Act and the Kansas Child Passenger Safety Act require all vehicle occupants to be appropriately restrained. Law enforcement officers in the state can stop vehicles and issue tickets when they observe occupants riding unrestrained or without proper restraint.

Seat belt use tends to diminish after nightfall. This increases the likelihood of unbelted crash injuries and deaths during the nighttime hours, according to Sherley.

The two-week Click It or Ticket campaign includes Memorial Day weekend, which traditionally sees a lot of people traveling in the United States.

But travel is expected to be much lower than usual this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

