As education institutions grapple with an uncertain future during the COVID-19 crisis, planning for the next school year goes on in anticipation that the school will open as usual in the fall.

For Pratt Community College, a vital part of providing an affordable education for their students is the annual scholarship auction. The auction is the biggest fundraiser for scholarships and helps make college affordable for many students.

With the school shut down because of the coronavirus, the college has moved the auction online and there is still time to join in the excitement and place a bid, said Barry Fisher executive foundation director.

Numerous items are available in the auction. To participate, go to the college website prattcc.edu/auction and follow the instructions on registration and placing bids. Registration is free, said PCC President Michael Calvert.

Photos and descriptions of auction items are available online at event.auctria.com/24d17426-ae9a-4e4d-bbce-ab24ef25751b/a780d600ec2e11e9ae081db830846aa5

Each item donor is listed along with a detailed description of the item. There are instructions for bid winners on how to get their purchases.

The auction is on now and runs through Friday, May 22. Items for auction include artwork, trips, tickets to sporting events, equipment rental and much more.

Among the items is a Patrick Mahomes autographed authentic NFL helmet and display case valued at $1,500 and donated by Wholesale electric. The helmet comes with a Certificate of Authenticity from JSA. The helmet celebrates Mahomes come from behind performance that led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

Also for auction is a piece of Carol Long pottery valued at $650. Longs unique style is inspired by botanical life and hidden aspects of nature.

“I emulate my inspirations with an elaborate flow of shape, line and texture. My work begins with shape and form. Depth is added through texture. Intricate slip application and glazing brings organic unity to the finished piece,” Long said.

Darrell and Irene Shumway donated a portable handmade redwood patio bar valued at $1,000. The bar features a built-in 70 quart cooler with drainage valve, can hold wine bottles upright, has a towel rack, a wine rack, liquor storage compartment, has an inlaid porcelain tile counter for cutting and mixing and has a bottle opener with a magnetic bottle cap catcher. The bar measures 23 inches wide by 54 inches long by 38 inches high.

For the kids, a Chevy Colorado ZH2 6 V battery powered ride-on valued at $280 is available and donated by C.L. and Susan Meigs. This Kid Trax kid-sized vehicle features realistic details including working headlights, sound effects and an MP3 auxiliary input for music. The truck bed opens for convenient storage.

Darren Parker has donated “Home of the Beavers” (Home of the Greenbacks) a painting print of the original Pratt Community College Building that is now the USD 382 ACE building. The print is 8 inches by 10 inches framed and matted to 11 inches by 14 inches. The print is signed and numbered.

A Colorado trip to Telluride with a value of $7,7000 includes five nights in a four bedroom, four bath in a luxurious Tristant ski-in/out residence, pre-arrival concierge service included is all room-related taxes and fees. The log home has a private hot tub, vaulted ceilings, rock fireplace, wood floors and stunning mountain views from every window.

More information is available on the website.