Pratt and Skyline high school administration and prom planning committees are working to reschedule 2020 Proms. Some students and parents have created prom-like photo opportunities while waiting for official and final plans to be released.

Pratt High School rescheduled their prom for Saturday, June 13 in the PHS Gym. However, this week that date was again rescheduled to a week later, June 20. Assistant Principal David Swank surveyed the juniors and seniors to see if they would prefer to postpone the event than cancel, and 77% wanted to postpone.

It will be held at Merchant Park in downtown Pratt. The event will include a Promenade starting at 8:30 pm and the Dance from 9:00 - 11:00 pm.

“We made this change because Saturday, June 13 was in Phase 3 of the Governor's reopening plan,” said Swank.

Phase 3 requires schools to have strict social distancing of 6 feet which does not work for Prom.

“Hopefully, the Phase Out will begin on Monday, June 15 which would allow for our traditional Prom plans to proceed on Saturday, June 20.” Swank said.

The Pratt After Prom Committee is still planning events for that night.

Officials at Skyline Schools are still fluid in making a prom plan decision. They want to make sure a date for graduation has been decided before looking at prom.

“Prom definitely won't look like it has in the past and we are thinking outside the box,” said junior sponsor Cheri Haskett.

“It's exciting to do a prom like it has never been done before.”

Since students have already fundraised to have a Prom, the junior sponsors want to do what they can to make sure they still have it.

“Our main goal is to give Juniors and Seniors their prom that they have worked hard to get through different fundraisers,” Haskett said.

Kiowa County High School announced last week that their 2020 prom has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

USD 350 St. John-Hudson schools announced last week that a virtual promenade, with no outside attendance, has been planned for June 20. Students will have the opportunity to take part in a “Frozen in Time” prom celebration. according to school officials.

“After consideration of the Governor’s phase-in plan and communication with the Stafford County Health Department we have decided to schedule the SJH Prom 2020 for June 20,” a Facebook post at St. John-Hudson USD 350 states.

Information about where to watch the virtual promenade will be released later.