The disruptions caused this spring by the COVID-19 pandemic have driven universities across the nation to find new ways to teach, learn, work and celebrate. This past Friday was the date originally scheduled for the first of two spring weekend commencement ceremonies at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

In early June, the university will mail close to 1,800 “commencement in a box” kits to graduating students. These kits will include the traditional cap and gown along with the appropriate accessories that represent the degrees and accolades earned by each student.

On Friday, June 19, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., the FHSU Facebook page will become the hub for an online virtual graduation celebration. Graduating students will be asked to don their caps and gowns and share videos, photos and personal messages of their home graduation celebrations.

Throughout the day, the university’s Office of University Relations and Marketing will share images, original music, messages from faculty and staff, and several special video messages.

The university plans to use several social media channels over the course of the day, and the hashtag #TigerGrad will be used by all who want to share content.

The university remains committed to including all spring and summer 2020 graduates in a full commencement ceremony. A firm date when the campus community and the spring and summer 2020 graduates and their families will be able to gather to celebrate is not known at this time. The university’s commencement planning committee plans to share an update on July 1.