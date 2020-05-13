A series of showers and thunderstorms are expected to pass through Leavenworth County beginning today.

Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said chances for rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue through Saturday.

He said the storms could produce between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain.

"It’s going to be a rainmaker," he said.

Magaha said there is a chance for minor flooding along creeks and streams.

"We’ll be monitoring Stranger Creek," he said.

Stranger Creek, which flows from the north end of the county to the south end, is prone to flooding, especially in the Easton area.

Magaha said the storms also could produce quarter-size hail or larger.

Leavenworth County residents could see two rounds of storms today, one during the daytime hours and another at night.

Warmer temperatures also are expected during the next several days.

The high temperature today in Leavenworth is expected to be around 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs for the remainder of the week are expected to be in the 70s.

