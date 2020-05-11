Rodman Clay Reed, 73 of Nacogdoches, TX, passed away on May 1, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Pratt, Kansas, on March 30, 1947, to Wanda Eastes Reed and Wendell Reed of Cullison, Kansas. His grandparents were Florence and Glenn Reed, of Cullison, and Thelma and Russell Eastes, of Pratt, Kansas. Rod was the Plant Manager of Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, formerly Southwest Canners for the past 12 years. He attended grade school and high school in Cullison, Kansas, and then received his AA degree in Agriculture from Pratt Community College, a BS degree in Biology Secondary Education, and MS in Entomology at Kansas State University. He worked for the State of Kansas, Department of Agriculture, as a Pesticide and Fertilizer Compliance Investigator, overseeing weed and pesticide applicators. Rod moved to North Carolina and became assistant Quality Manager for Miller’s Brewery in Eden, NC, and later served in a similar role for Stroh’s Brewery in Winston-Salem, NC. Rod moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where he was Quality Control Manager for Coca-Cola Refreshments for 10 years. From there, he was transferred to Southwest Canners in Nacogdoches as Plant Manager. He was also on the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Club of Nacogdoches until last year. Rod was raised on a farm and loved animals of all kinds. As a youngster he had a pet raccoon named Junior, and raised livestock to show in 4-H. Later on, dachshunds became his preference. He always respected wildlife – and farming. He often said he always wanted to be a farmer. He also loved antique cars and being able to fix things & make them work. He was active in the Richland Rustlers 4-H Club for ten years in Pratt County. In high school he won the Firestone Tire & Rubber Company National 4-H Automotive Award. Rod enjoyed still having connections with high school friends, and being in automotive clubs and making new acquaintances, especially the Mustangs of Memphis, and Mustangs of East Texas (Tyler, Tx). He will always be remembered for his wicked sense of humor and his passion for collecting Ford Mustangs. The family is grateful for the medical expertise and care provided to Rodman by Dr. Matthew T. Campbell of MD Anderson and his staff. He is survived by his wife, Teresa, of Nacogdoches; sister, Denise Baccadutre of Edgewood, New Mexico; brother, Stuart (Allison) of Hutchinson, KS; two aunts, Joann Eastes of Pratt, KS and Dixie Eastes Mills of Wichita, KS; and many Eastes cousins. A celebration of Rodman’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020, at Cason Monk-Metcalf Sunset Chapel officiated by Rev. Lorraine Brown. The service will be live-streamed on Cason MonkMetcalf's Facebook page for those who are unable to attend. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Pratt, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Boys & Girls Club of Nacogdoches through Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Home, Nacogdoches, TX. In lieu of flowers at the service in Pratt, KS, memorials may be made to the Wanda and Wendell Reed Scholarship Fund at Skyline Schools, Pratt, KS, through Larrison Mortuary, Pratt, KS. Arrangements are under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors, Nacogdoches, Texas.



