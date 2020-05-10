ELMO — Tears of both joy and sorrow graced the faces of Virginia Anderes’ children and dozens of others Thursday morning in the sanctuary of St. Columba Catholic Church.

Holy emotions were spiced with joy, woven from an heirloom recipe of love, respect and family during her nearly 87 years of life well-lived.

Mixed into the cherished times were Virginia’s final nine days, courtesy of her offspring, who used their imaginations in the throes of a global pandemic, to give her an epic last chapter.

They were spent at the home of her daughter Yvonne Anderes Woodall, where Virginia, the mom, grandma and great-grandma, was draped in a cozy quilt of family. Those who could make it shared rich memories, as her story was compressed into those precious days, complete with a photo slideshow on the computer.

“She didn’t have to die alone, or in a nursing home. Mom was around family,” said Yvonne, of Salina, fifth born of Virginia and Vincent Anderes. He died April 8, 2015.

“We prayed and cried and sang. It was such a gift to her,” Yvonne Woodall said. “I know she had peace and we got to be with her. It was absolutely beautiful.”

The nine Anderes siblings and their extended families used their imaginations to transform the solemn sendoff into something special, despite barriers erected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We don’t go down easy,” Yvonne said proudly. “We are not going to give in to COVID.”

Efforts proved to be a gift for all in the Anderes family.

“Having Mom at the house was amazing. We were lucky to have that,” said Lisa Elliott, youngest in the immediate Anderes family. “I think she felt lucky to have that experience. It brought us together more as a family. We all got to sit and enjoy each other’s company. It was tough, but it was beautiful. It meant a lot to me.”

Father Soosai Rathinam, of Washington, who referred to Virginia as “Mom,” administered last rites at least twice and family said the Rosary “constantly” during her final days.

“The house was open 24 hours a day, with 45 to 50 of us. Everyone wanted to spend time with her,” Yvonne said.

Involved were the grown children and spouses, Virginia’s 21 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, and most all of them found a way to spend time at the Woodall home.

A different family member slept near Virginia every night.

“We just had a revolving door. Bad as COVID is, and as worried as we were, we just had to give it to God,” Yvonne Woodall said. “Mom deserved this.”

Hospice workers provided medication to keep her comfortable, and they were often at the Woodall home.

“They gave us these medicines to help Mom die peacefully. I just folded. I couldn’t do it,” Yvonne said. “Lisa stayed with us. She’s so strong, and had to take over that last week.”

There were concerns having so many in the same place, said Dr. Dennis Woodall, Yvonne’s husband, a family practice physician in Salina.

“We were taking all precautions we could in the office. I really wasn’t worried about my exposing her. The real worry was that she’d been in the hospital quite a bit over the past months,” he said.

The Woodalls worked hard to keep surfaces clean, Yvonne said, but it was difficult to maintain distances. Family closeness proved paramount.

“When we weighed the pros and cons, we had a lady with a very short period of time left, and we wanted to make it special,” Dr. Woodall said. “The personal side was very important and I think that outweighed the risk.”

He personally kept a safe distance during the nine days, Yvonne said.

Most difficult for her was saying “goodbye” to her mom.

“She kept surprising us. She was holding on,” Yvonne said. “I did go in Saturday without crying, and say ‘Mom it’s OK. We’ll be OK. You go be with Dad.’ It was hard to say,”

Virginia died at 6:53 the next morning, on Sunday, which was significant.

“Sunday is the day of resurrection. She was raised to Heaven Sunday morning,” Father Rathinam said during the funeral service. Virginia always referred to him as “Son Soosai.”

They enjoyed a close friendship.

“Many kisses she gave me. I really enjoyed the life with her, six years now,” he said. “Mom is so kind to us. Today she is with us in each of our hearts and minds. Now she has gone to her eternal life.”

Virginia Ann (Baier) Anderes didn’t die from COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 274,000 worldwide, 76,000 in the United States and at least 152 in Kansas, as of Friday, but it was an unpleasant factor in her final days.

While her conditions worsened, Virginia had been a frequent visitor to Salina Regional Health Center.

Roughly three weeks ago, Yvonne and sister Lisa, of Elmo near the family home in southern Dickinson County, felt the pandemic’s effects in a very frightening and personal way.

“We had to take her into the emergency room and walk away. We couldn’t be there with Mom,” Yvonne said, sobbing in such a way that it was difficult to continue talking over the phone.

“And she was so scared, so afraid of dying.”

When it became clear that Virginia’s condition wasn’t going to improve, as confirmed separately by four doctors, the Anderes siblings dealt with difficult choices.

“(Doctors) all said she needed to be on comfort care,” Yvonne said, and there were three options: Leave their mom in the hospital, take her to a nursing home, or take her home.

They quickly chose to bring her to the Woodall home in rural Salina. It’s where Virginia Anderes had lived since August 2019, and was deemed more convenient than the family farmstead southwest of Elmo.

“We set up the bedroom, and had an ambulance bring her home a week ago Saturday (April 25). We took care of her here. This was home to her again,” Yvonne said. “We had hospice come in, and gave us all the things to administer to her, and we slowly watched her fade away.”

Early on, the family was shocked to see Virginia was physically in good shape, Yvonne said. Intestinal problems — diverticulitis and later ischemic colitis — were to blame for her death, she said.

“Everything went backwards,” Yvonne Woodall said. “She couldn’t turn it around.”

Thursday’s services at the church — streamed live by Zoom video — and at nearby Mount Calvary Cemetery, served as a final grand sendoff for the pillar of her church community, and longtime Elmo resident.

Grandsons served as casket bearers and granddaughters handed out helium-filled balloons to family and friends in cars that made up the funeral procession on the 3 1/2-mile drive from the church to the cemetery on a grass-covered hill.

It’s where Virginia was laid to rest beside her beloved husband Vincent.

“She taught me how to fry an egg, told us to go to church on Sunday and be kind to others. I was always the one in trouble,” said granddaughter Madison Anderes, 21, of Abilene, while handing out balloons with a sister and cousins.

Following a short graveside service, the balloons were released and they sailed to the northwest. Welcome raindrops could be heard pelting the soaring formation.

“It’s heading straight for the farm,” said Mark Anderes, of Hope, number seven in the clan, who manages the farming and ranching operation.

“Bye Mom,” said a sister.

“Love you Mom,” said another.

Many in attendance swayed from the current guidelines to celebrate family and community.

“Sometimes you just have to hug someone. Forget the rules,” said Susan Wilson, of Gypsum, who grew up around the Anderes kids.

Families seemed to huddle together while celebrating the Mass at the church, and a few of the more than 40 in attendance wore face masks. Every other pew was left empty.

Outside, Mary and Loren Ertl, who live near the Anderes farmstead, were working their phones, trying to watch from their car, but weren’t having much luck. Internet service proved to be suspect in that area, but the family reported some 18 people were watching from South Carolina, Nebraska, Texas, and also Abilene and Salina.

The Ertls were still happy to pay their respects close by the church, and they attended the graveside service.

“I remember (Virginia) with every bit of good there is,” Mary Ertl said.

Humans were given closure that day, but sadness and confusion appeared to endure for Virginia’s 5-year-old dog, Andy, a mixed breed resembling a Great Pyrenees.

For weeks, neighbors reported seeing the furry companion by the roadside, appearing to wait for his best friend to return.

Family did what they could Thursday to console the canine as he patrolled the Anderes farmstead.