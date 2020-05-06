A Hutchinson man injured in an ATV accident on May 1 remains in a Wichita hospital.

AR Colvin, 58, was listed in serious condition at Wesley Medical Center, where he was transferred the day of the crash.

Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of west Snokomo Road and North Hendricks just before 8:30 p.m. Friday on a report of an injury accident.

Colvin was found lying in the west ditch of the road, with his ATV on its side in the ditch next to him.

Colvin was not wearing a helmet or glasses, the report stated.