A Leavenworth woman was killed over the weekend in a house fire, a Fire Department spokesman said.

The fire was reported at 3:10 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Cherokee Street.

When the fire was reported, dispatchers were notified a person was still inside the house.

Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks said members of the first crew on the scene tried to make a quick rescue "but were pushed back by the heat and flames."

He said the fire was contained mostly to one portion of the single story house. He said this portion of the house appeared to have been a screened-in porch that was converted into a living space.

Firefighters located a woman in this area after they were able to "knock down" the fire enough to search the room. Brooks said the woman, who was in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to Leavenworth firefighters, members of the Fort Leavenworth Fire Department were called to provide assistance at the scene.

There was at least one other person in the house at the time of the fire. A man who was in another area of the house was alerted by smoke detectors and able to get out of the home.

"He was not injured," Brooks said.

There was one other person who was living in the house. But Brooks does not believe this person was at the house at the time of the fire.

Brooks said the American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the residents who were displaced by the fire.

The Kansas State Fire Marshal was contacted to investigate the fire.

"It’s still under investigation," Brooks said.

