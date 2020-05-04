People in their 20s and people in their 40s are the age groups most commonly infected by COVID-19 in Shawnee County, while African Americans make up a disproportionate number of COVID-19 patients here, county commissioners learned Monday.

County health department director Linda Ochs shared demographic information during their morning meeting with Commissioners Bill Riphahn, Kevin Cook and Aaron Mays.

Ochs provided figures showing that among the 126 people determined by Saturday to have become infected here with COVID-19:

• 25 were ages 20 to 29.

• 23 were 40 to 49.

• 18 were 70 or older.

• 18 were 60 to 69.

• 17 were 50 to 59.

• 13 were 30 to 39.

• And 12 were 19 or younger.

Cook said Shawnee County’s demographics for COVID-19 patients are different from nationwide figures, which show older people becoming infected more often.

Ochs said she didn’t know why Shawnee County’s numbers were different. She cautioned that the county’s percentages could change quickly if it sees COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes, which hasn’t happened here yet.

Ochs expressed concern that 29% of this community’s COVID-19 patients have been African American at a time when U.S. Census Bureau records indicate 8.5% of Shawnee County’s population is African-American while 4.2% is of two or more races.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released preliminary data last month indicating 30% of COVID-19 patients nationwide are African American, though African Americans make up about 13% of the population of the United States.

About 59% of Shawnee County’s COVID-19 patients have been female while about 41% have been male, Ochs said.

Her office reported late Monday afternoon that the county’s number of COVID-19 cases had risen by two since Saturday, from 126 to 128.

Commissioners at Monday’s meeting also:

• Voted 3-0 to approve a consent agenda that included a proposal authorizing Ochs to enter into contracts through Dec. 31 with hotels to be used to quarantine patients with COVID-19. The hotel rooms would be used by people who have been ordered into quarantine but lack access to a proper location for quarantine.

• Voted 3-0 to approve a project budget of $518,000 to replace a 90-year-old bridge that runs over a tributary to Halfday Creek on N.W. Wilson Road, just south of N.W. 94th Street. The project will be financed using revenue from a countywide half-cent sales tax.