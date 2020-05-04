Star Wars enthusiasts have adopted May 4 as their holiday, playing off the movies’ oft-repeated line "May the Force be with you," but replacing "Force" with "Fourth."

Hoping to engage students during this coronavirus-forced season of virtual learning, some local teachers brought in a special guest who knows a thing or two about the movie franchise.

West Indianola Elementary School featured actor Spencer Wilding in a Star Wars-themed virtual assembly on Monday. The Welsh actor’s gentle and patient presentation belied his alter ego, the dreaded Darth Vader.

Wilding is one of several men who have donned the iconic black mask and costume to portray perhaps the most iconic villain in movie history. Chosen for his huge and athletic stature, Wilding played Vader in the 2016 installment "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." By seeing only his face on the Zoom video, students weren’t able to appreciate that Wilding stands 6 feet 6 inches tall and has the physique of a former professional boxer and kickboxer.

Teachers Melissa Modig and Cristin Casteel kicked off the morning announcements on Monday wearing masks of Star Wars characters, with images from the movies behind them and the unmistakable theme song playing in the background. After the necessary school announcements and a round of Star Wars-themed jokes, the teachers were joined on the screen by Wilding. He answered 12 questions submitted by students, talking about his career and particularly about playing Vader.

"Spencer made a point to call each student by name who submitted a question, which was really neat, I thought," said Casteel, a third-grade teacher. "He made it so personal to each student."

Aside from "Rogue One," Wilding has appeared in numerous movies that children recognize, including the Harry Potter and Dr. Who series, "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Batman Begins." He typically plays strong and imposing characters, often using prosthetics and makeup, but somehow appeals to children.

"It’s awesome to play roles children recognize," Wilding said. "Kids trust me, so I get to talk to them in a way others sometimes can’t. So I’ve got to be careful what I say. I’ve got to give them the good stuff."

Wilding said aside from appearing at conventions and speaking to school groups, he has a lot of experience talking to children.

"I’ve been teaching kids in kickboxing for years," he said. "I love kids. I can jump down on their level pretty easily. I teach them self defense but also life lessons and enhance their confidence."

Encouraging confidence and advocating reading are two objectives for Wilding in his public appearances, because of disabilities he had to overcome himself.

"I’m dyslexic, so I couldn’t read or write properly until about age 32, when I just started acting," Wilding said. "I started in the creature world first, so it wasn’t (a problem) with dialogue. But a couple of years down the line I got better with reading and now I’m holding my own with the big boys.

"A lot of kids in school have a disability like me, so I do like to (appeal) to those kids to be an example, so that they can say, ‘Well, Spencer is dyslexic and he’s Darth Vader, so I'm all right.’ We’re all special in different ways."

"One of the best things about being a teacher is seeing what happens with students down the road," Casteel said. "So seeing a success story like Spencer’s is awesome. It’s why we teach."

Modig said a focus on Star Wars has become a May 4 tradition. She said the unusual circumstances this year called for something special.

"Cristin and I have always done a big Star Wars thing at school, so we decided to add this because it was on a Monday and could fit with the announcements," said Modig, who teaches sixth grade. "I think it’s great for the kids, and I hope it lifts their spirits this year since this has been such a different experience for them.

"We have to find new, fun ways to keep kids wanting to continue to connect with their teachers and school during this time when there are other options in their homes."

Casteel said the weeks of virtual learning have worn on the students, as well as their parents.

"That’s when you really need to get creative and think, ‘What would get me excited to learn again?’ It wasn’t even a hesitation thinking about asking Spencer for his help. He’s all about the kids. That’s the kind of genuine stand-up guy he is."

Six time zones away, Wilding is practicing social distancing at his home in Wales. He appreciates the efforts of teachers all over the world who are trying to overcome the obstacles the coronavirus is placing in the way of education.

"We’ve all got to bring the positive out of this. It’s beautiful the way everyone is coming together," Wilding said. "The students are learning new things. The teachers are learning new things. This wasn’t in their training. This is a new page of a new book. Thank goodness for the technology that’s letting us do these things."