Dance studios and the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library must remain closed through at least May 18, and perhaps longer.

The Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team announced that in an addendum document it made public Sunday, adding those requirements to the rules the county will implement at 12:01 a.m. Monday, when it begins easing restrictions put in place in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Those rules will remain in place for at least two weeks, said county health officer Gianfranco Pezzino.

Local officials on Friday made public their guide for reopening the county. That guide outlines rules that will go into effect Monday, when the county’s current stay-at-home order – which went into effect March 26 – will be rescinded. That will allow Phase 1 of the local reopening plan to begin.

Phase 1 of the county’s plan follows Phase 1 of Gov. Laura Kelly’s statewide reopening initiative, which she revealed Thursday evening in a televised address to Kansans.

The addendum county officials put out Sunday said they are requiring the library to remain closed because of its high level of social interaction and its sharing of objects – such as computers – and community spaces, such as furniture and equipment.

"The TSCPL is unique in that it offers much more than just library services and falls more in line with community center functions, which are prohibited in phase one," the addendum said.

The addendum said dance studios and dance rehearsal and dance instruction facilities must remain closed because "these facilities are categorized locally as organized sports facilities and/or gyms which cannot open in phase one."

The addendum also clarified rules that will be in place here regarding counter service, pet groomers and bars and restaurants.

It made reference to how the guide for reopening Shawnee County put out Friday spelled out separate rules regarding "bars and restaurants," which it said may serve dine-in customers if they follow specific guidance, and "bars and nightclubs," which may not.

"Future guides will separate the two types of businesses," said Sunday’s addendum.

It added: "Any bar and grill or sports bars that serve food or operate a portion of the facility as a restaurant are allowed to operate only that portion of the business under the restaurant guidance."

Sunday’s addendum added that:

• Though serving food or drinks to customers at a bar or counter is banned, ordering food and paying for it at a counter or register space is allowed, provided the business involved follows social distancing requirements.

• Pet grooming businesses may operate, provided they follow social distancing requirements.

• "The Shawnee County COVID-19 Response Team will continue to issue addendums and clarification guidance as needs arise."