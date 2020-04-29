While Lansing students remain at home as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, they have an opportunity to help their teachers.

Students have been invited to create short videos in which they offer tips about MacBook computers.

Sharon Burns, community relations coordinator for the school district, said Lansing teachers recently were given new MacBook computers.

“A lot of them weren’t used to the MacBooks,” Burns said.

She said the videos can serve as a tool for teachers.

“There’s lots of little things about MacBooks that they don’t know about,” she said.

Earlier this month, a request was posted on the school district’s website asking for student-created infomercial-style videos with handy technical tips about the computers.

Students are asked to limit the length of each video to no more than two minutes.

As of Monday morning, Burns has not received any submissions.

Students can submit their videos to sharon.burns@usd469.net

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR