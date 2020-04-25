Persistent criminals exploit fear of COVID-19 pandemic to rip off people; northeast Kansas farmer reveals generous spirit to New York governor; KDHE secretary believes Kansas hit peak in hospitalizations and deaths; state logs more than 110 fatalities and nearly 3,000 cases

TOPEKA — Slick criminal entrepreneurs rely on robocalls, social media and door-to-door opportunities to capitalize on fear of COVID-19.

The health-care con artist’s sickness of greed spreads like a virus as they pitch instant tests, immunity oils or herbal vaccines as well as coronavirus insurance and bulk sales of personal protective gear.

Their business model relies on relieving customers of cash or gaining access to Social Security numbers and credit card information to rip them off later, said Bridget Patton, spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Kansas City, Mo.

"With the outbreak of COVID-19, scammers have found a platform that preys on people's fears and could make them more likely to be victimized," Patton said. "These fraudsters are using the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 to further their efforts."

She said charity fraudsters were soliciting people on crowd-funding platforms, with email campaigns and through cold calls by telephone.

An old favorite with a coronavirus twist involves vendor impersonators who target individuals or businesses regularly engaging in legitimate fund transfers. The victim will receive a billing email that appears to be from a familiar company, but it’s followed by a corrupt last-minute request for payment to be sent to a new account, Patton said.

The FBI has received hundreds of complaints about simple fraud, including bogus requests for donations to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization. It’s not a good idea to donate in cash, by gift card or by wiring money.

Patton also warned of money-mule operations frequently linked to work-at-home jobs and online dating. The gambit’s bottom line is to gain access to bank account information, she said.

Stephen McAllister, the U.S. Attorney for Kansas, said Kansans ought to be alert for criminals attempting to use issuance of recently approved COVID-19 economic impact payments to draw out personal information or money.

Most people will receive the federal payments through direct deposit in a bank account, but folks who get tax refunds by check will likely get stimulus money by paper check, McAllister said.

He said swindlers would try to get people to "verify" personal details allegedly necessary to receive the federal payment and then use that information to file false tax returns in a separate identity-theft operation.

There are reports of criminals sending out fake government checks followed by requests for confirmation of information online or by telephone, said Karl Stiften, special agent in charge of the Internal Revenue Services field office in St. Louis.

"The existence of a deadly national pandemic will not stop criminals seeking to capitalize on the fears and difficulties faced by the public as they try to line their own pockets," he said.

In Kansas, state health officials have confirmed 111 deaths and 2,777 cases of infection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A farmer’s letter

The handwritten one-page letter from a retired northeast Kansas farmer to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave voice of people on the other side of the equation, who represent the opposite of fraudsters profiteering off vulnerable people in the pandemic.

Cuomo shared the farmer’s communique, which praised the New York governor for "telling the truth -- something that has been sorely lacking of late."

Dennis Ruhnke, of Troy, wrote that he and his wife, Sharon, were in their 70s and hunkered down at home. He expressed apprehension in the letter about spread of the deadly respiratory virus because his wife had only one lung and was a diabetic.

"Frankly, I am afraid for her," Dennis Ruhnke wrote. "Enclosed find a solitary N95 mask left over from my farming days. If you could, would you please give the mask to a nurse or doctor in your city?"

"You want to talk about a snapshot of humanity?" said Cuomo, who posted an image of the letter to Twitter.

Gov. Laura Kelly said Friday she left a telephone message for Ruhnke.

"Who better than a Kansan to do something like that," Kelly sad. "I thought that was priceless and precious. It was kind. It makes Kansas look good, doesn’t it?"

’Favorable’ test trend

The state’s top public health official predicted the number of positive tests for COVID-19 in Kansas would continue to rise due to an intentional surge in testing. While the raw total of positive cases escalates, he said, the state’s positive tests per capita will decline.

Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, said the broader approach to testing people with mild symptoms, in addition to sick and vulnerable populations, would provide the agency a better sense of emerging trouble spots.

He said the most promising trends in Kansas were the improving hospitalization rates among infected people and fatalities related to the virus. Another week or so of data may be needed to confirm the state is on the downward side of those statistics, he said.

"The trend line is very favorable," Norman said. "I think we’ve reached our peak in hospitalization and deaths."